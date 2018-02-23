Man charged with DWI after crashing into East Texas school bus Friday afternoon

The driver of a vehicle that hit an Etoile ISD School bus on Friday afternoon, causing a chain reaction crash, was arrested for driving while intoxicated according to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report.

John Wallace of Lufkin was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail, according to DPS.

Spokesman David Hendry said DPS troopers investigated after the three-vehicle wreck involving Etoile School Bus 314, which was hit along Highway 103.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at about 4:30 p.m., a 2015 Etoile ISD bus was traveling east on Hwy 103 when a westbound 2012 Toyota pickup truck, driven by 50-year-old Wallace, crossed over the center line and struck the bus on the left side.

Then, officials say, the side mirror of the Toyota broke off, and struck a 2015 Chevrolet SUV that was also traveling east. The driver of the SUV, Kimberly Woods of Bronson, was not injured. The school bus driver, Thomas Hottman of Etoile, and the students on his bus, were also uninjured.

Wallace was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Nacogdoches County jail, according to DPS.

School officials say the kids that were on the bus were safely delivered to their homes.

