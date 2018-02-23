Students reported safe after vehicle hit Etoile School bus

An Angelina County jury sentenced a former High School student who held a cord in front of a teacher’s neck back in October of 2016 to five years of probation Friday morning.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has made arrests and recovered property in 26 car burglaries that have occurred in Nacogdoches County.More >>
A spring-like storm system will bring East Texas a chance of strong-to-severe thunderstorms late in the day on Saturday.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man earlier this week in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old child.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested two teens after they allegedly went to meet with a man back in December of 2017 on the pretense of buying two handguns and then turned the weapons on the victim what turned out to be an armed robbery. TMore >>
