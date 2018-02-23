Students reported safe after vehicle hit Etoile School bus - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Students reported safe after vehicle hit Etoile School bus

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
ETOILE, TX (KTRE) -

All students are safe after a Deep East Texas school bus was involved in a wreck this afternoon.

According to a Facebook publication by Etoile School, Bus 314 was hit this afternoon along Highway 103.

School officials say the kids that were on the bus were safely delivered to their homes.

Details are limited, at this time, we have reached out to school officials for more information.

