'Dukes of Hazzard' actor plays different role at Nacogdoches Film Festival

John Schneider, a special guest of the Nacogdoches Film Festival, showed one of several independent films he wrote and directed. (Source: KTRE Staff)

John Schneider had a starring role in the Dukes of Hazzard for five seasons beginning in 1979. (Source: KTRE Staff)

John Schneider stands in front of a replica of General Lee, the Dodge Charger he drove while staring in the TV series, The Dukes of Hazzard. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Nacogdoches Film Festival hosted its special guest Friday.

John Schneider is best known for his starring role in the iconic TV show, “Dukes of Hazzard.”

He participated in a panel discussion, and his input was far from the rambunctious moonshiner he portrayed in the 80's.

Schneider said he appreciates the “Dukes of Hazzard” days.

To drive the fact home, he enjoys admiring replicas of the General Lee. The Dodge Charger had a role almost as important as Schneider’s character Bo in the “Dukes of Hazzard.”

"I love it that you love the 'Dukes of Hazzard,'” Schneider said to a grinning little boy. This little fellow."

Schneider spoke fondly of the five-year run, and more so, he is glad there's still a following.

“’Dukes of Hazzard’ has never not worked,” Schneider

Schneider himself is busy. He promotes himself as a musician, actor, and his favorite, a filmmaker, which led to a special appearance at the Nacogdoches Film Festival. Here he can be his true self.

"And it's not like true modern-day Robin Hoods like the Dukes,” Schneider said. “It's different. It's unusual."

It’s not unlike some of Schneider’s latest independent movies, many filmed at his own studios in Holden, Louisiana.

He brought an unreleased film, titled “One Month Out” to Nacogdoches. It stars Ruth Buzzi, of “Rowan and Martin Laugh In” fame. Here's Schneider describing the film.

“’Death Wish,’ ‘Dirty Harry,’ Alzheimer's story, which makes people make the face you just made, like, ‘What?’” Schneider said.

It's the kind of storytelling Schneider said fits independent filmmaking. He told Stephen F. Austin State University's filmmakers that it has unlimited opportunities.

"I think in this day and age with the internet and with the incredible opportunity out there through self-distribution, through YouTube Red, through Vimeo, there are so many ways to do it now,” Schneider said. “There's a huge future out there for filmmakers."

That future will allow filmmakers to one day reminisce about early days.

But only Schneider can do it while looking under the hood of a Dodge Charger named General Lee.

General Lee can be viewed outside the Fredonia Hotel through at least Saturday.

Tickets for the Nacogdoches Film Festival are still available online or at the Fredonia Hotel.

For more information on the Nacogdoches Film Festival, click here. To check out John Schneider's movie studio projects, click here.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.