'Dukes of General Lee' appears at Nacogdoches Film Festival

Michael Graham of Magnolia watched Dukes of Hazzard with his father. The hobbyist located a 1969 Dodge Charger to restore as General Lee. Graham is a personal friend of John Schneider's. (Source: KTRE Staff)

General Lee is parked in front of the Hotel Fredonia as part of the Nacogdoches Film Festival which Schneider was a special guest. (Source: KTRE Staff)

John Schneider, (r) had a starring role in the Dukes of Hazzard. He shared popularity with General Lee. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches motorists were pulling off the side of the road to get a close up look at a replica of General Lee, a car used in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Actors in the “Dukes of Hazzard” had to share top billing with a car, but not just any car.

The Dodge Charger called the General Lee became a character in its own right. There were actually 300 General Lees because so many were wrecked. Special ones were saved for close ups.

A replica General Lee made from a 1969 Charger sits in front of The Fredonia Hotel.

Schneider is a personal friend of the hobbyist who did all the work. He's Michael Graham of Magnolia

“Well this one is a 383 car, like I mentioned before,” Graham said. “It was done out of the close-up car. I made my car like the close-up car. And the close-up car had a 383 in it. In the back, they have the exhaust bent down to where when they would start sliding around in the dirt, it would blow the dirt away, so that's what gets that sound. I have cherry bombs in mine and this is exactly what the car sound like when it was on the set."

Graham said he'll hang around with the General until the Nacogdoches Film Festival is over. It goes through Saturday night.

