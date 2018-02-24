Martinsville boys make history after moving past Area round, Tenaha girls move to Regional Final

Another Friday night of playoff basketball has come to an end.
The Martinsville Pirates made history tonight after advancing past the area round. The school had never made it that far for the boys. Blake Enloe hit a buzzer beater layup to send the game into overtime against Jonesboro and then the Pirates pulled away and won 55-47.
The Tenaha Lady Tigers were able to survive at tough Centerville team even though they played without their star point guard Britni Whitehead, who tore her ACL two games ago.
Girl's Regional Semi-finals:
4A Region II played at Texas A&M Commerce.
Friday’s semifinals
Sanger 44, Tatum 41
Argyle 46, Gilmer 27
Saturday’s championship will be the Semifinal winners playing at noon.
3A Region II played at Rockwall Heath High School
Friday’s semifinals
Mount Vernon vs. Sunnyvale
Pottsboro 52, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 45
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.
3A Region III played at Waco Midway
Friday’s semifinals
Marlin 69, Hitchcock 46
Grandview 55, Woodville 33
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.
2A Region II played at McKinney North HS
Friday’s semifinals
Hamilton 42, Union Grove 38
Martin’s Mill vs. Era
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon
2A Region III will be played at Jewett Leon HS
Friday’s semifinals
LaPoynor 54 Woden 47
Tenaha 39, Centerville 29
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1pm
1A Region IV played t Burger Gym in Austin
Friday’s semifinals
Moulton 47, Martinsville 41
Slocum 84, Nueces Canyon 46
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon
Boy's Area Round Scores:
Sulphur Springs 58, Frisco Lone Star 41
Mount Pleasant 64, Frisco Liberty 62
Whitehouse 49, Magnolia 44
Center 52, Van 36
Spring Hill 49, Mabank 31
Canton 62, Tatum 60
Carthage 56, Brownsboro 50
Troup 43, Hughes Springs 36
Sabine 57, Dangerfield 54
La Marque 58, Crockett 38 Shelbyville 76, PCA 68
East Chambers 76, Central 43
Palestine Westwood 61, McGregor 24
Kountze 47, Central Heights 34
Gary vs. Celeste 59, Gary 51
Oakwood 74, Coolidge 54
Martinsville 55, Jonesboro 47
