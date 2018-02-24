Martinsville boys make history after moving past Area round, Tenaha girls move to Regional Final

Another Friday night of playoff basketball has come to an end.

The Martinsville Pirates made history tonight after advancing past the area round. The school had never made it that far for the boys. Blake Enloe hit a buzzer beater layup to send the game into overtime against Jonesboro and then the Pirates pulled away and won 55-47.

The Tenaha Lady Tigers were able to survive at tough Centerville team even though they played without their star point guard Britni Whitehead, who tore her ACL two games ago.

Girl's Regional Semi-finals:

4A Region II played at Texas A&M Commerce.

Friday’s semifinals

Sanger 44, Tatum 41

Argyle 46, Gilmer 27

Saturday’s championship will be the Semifinal winners playing at noon.

3A Region II played at Rockwall Heath High School

Friday’s semifinals

Mount Vernon vs. Sunnyvale

Pottsboro 52, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 45

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.

3A Region III played at Waco Midway

Friday’s semifinals

Marlin 69, Hitchcock 46

Grandview 55, Woodville 33

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.

2A Region II played at McKinney North HS

Friday’s semifinals

Hamilton 42, Union Grove 38

Martin’s Mill vs. Era

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon

2A Region III will be played at Jewett Leon HS

Friday’s semifinals

LaPoynor 54 Woden 47

Tenaha 39, Centerville 29

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1pm

1A Region IV played t Burger Gym in Austin

Friday’s semifinals

Moulton 47, Martinsville 41

Slocum 84, Nueces Canyon 46

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon

Boy's Area Round Scores:

Sulphur Springs 58, Frisco Lone Star 41

Mount Pleasant 64, Frisco Liberty 62

Whitehouse 49, Magnolia 44

Center 52, Van 36

Spring Hill 49, Mabank 31

Canton 62, Tatum 60

Carthage 56, Brownsboro 50

Troup 43, Hughes Springs 36

Sabine 57, Dangerfield 54

La Marque 58, Crockett 38 Shelbyville 76, PCA 68

East Chambers 76, Central 43

Palestine Westwood 61, McGregor 24

Kountze 47, Central Heights 34

Gary vs. Celeste 59, Gary 51

Oakwood 74, Coolidge 54

Martinsville 55, Jonesboro 47