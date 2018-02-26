Woodville man turns self in on murder charge

A Woodville man has turned himself in on a murder charge in connection to a Port Arthur incident in which a man was shot and then crashed into several vehicles at a busy intersection.

David Earl Broadus Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The charge stems from an incident on Jan. 25 at a Lowe’s in Port Arthur.

According to a Port Arthur police report, Jose Leal was involved in an altercation with Broadus and James Levron. That altercation continued on US 69, when Leal was shot from the vehicle with Broadus and Levron.

Leal then drove into the intersection of US 69 and 39th Street and crashed into a vehicle. That crash resulted in four other cars being involved, according to the report.

Police would not say if Broadus or Levron fired the gun or if it was the wreck or gunshot which killed Leal.

Levron was arrested the next day but Port Arthur police had been looking for Broadus since.

A police spokesman said Broadus turned himself in Saturday at the Jasper County Jail.

