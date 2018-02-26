Woodville man turns self in on murder charge

The Nacogdoches ISD superintendent’s tumultuous 10-month reign is coming to an apparent end on March 1.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested 38-year-old, Tivirus DeShun Craft Sr., in June 2015 for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 multiple times.
For 8 years, Donald Self and his wife have owned the Country Club. He said he has multiple points he wants to address in efforts to change the cutoff time from midnight to 2 a.m. to serve alcoholic beverages.
Less than a week ago Governor Greg Abbott ordered immediate action to address the safety of Texas schools. Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges followed that order with the release of a letter.
More wet and stormy weather on the agenda this week.
