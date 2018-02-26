First Alert Weather Days declared for Tuesday and Wednesday

Today’s return of sunshine will be short-lived as another Pacific storm system and cold front will quickly bring back rain and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.

With some of the rain being heavy at times and with the possibility of some of the thunderstorms capable of producing small hail and gusty winds, we have declared First Alert Weather Days for this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first round of rain and thunderstorms will return during the midday hours on Tuesday as an upper level disturbance and warm front approach our region.

The next round will take place late Wednesday night when the parent storm system and surface cold front sweep through the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts through early Thursday will be on the order of one-to-two inches on average. There may be isolated, higher amounts of rainfall that could lead to minor flooding on roadways and also exacerbate our rivers and bayous, which are already at or nearing bankfull stage.

By Thursday, the cold front will sweep through all of East Texas, allowing for north winds to take over. This will lead to clearing skies and cooler, less humid air, making a return to the Piney Woods.

