Nacogdoches ISD’s superintendent on board agenda to resign

The Nacogdoches ISD superintendent’s tumultuous 10-month reign is coming to an apparent end on March 1.

Board members were 'surprised' when asked for comment about the school board agenda item listing “action to accept resignation of superintendent of schools and release from contract.”

Board member, Farshid Niroumand said he did not know that item would be listed on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

“I am absolutely surprised. I never saw any indication in recent days of any thought from Ms Dowdy that she had any thoughts of leaving," Niroumand said. "Only positive statements that pointed to a bright future. Absolutely surprised.”

Board member, Pam Fitch had a similar response saying that she learned of the superintendent's intention to resign when reading the report by KTRE.com.

NISD School Board President, Reverend James Ervin said he did not have a comment at this time when asked about the resignation. Steve Green, another member of the board, referred comment to Rev. Ervin.

We have reached out for comment to Dowdy, but our request has not been answered at this time.

Included on the March 1 agenda is “action to appoint interim superintendent.”

Dowdy took over the position on an interim basis in June after Fred Hayes resigned. She received the job on a permanent basis on April 18.

Dowdy’s contract was renewed in January on a 4-to-3 vote, with several conditions added in order for her to keep the job.

