Angelina County Commissioners Court to consider late-hour sales of alcoholic beverages

For eight years, Donald Self and his wife have owned the Country Club.



He said he has multiple points he wants to address in efforts to change the cutoff time from midnight to 2 a.m. to serve alcoholic beverages.

An Angelina County Commissioners Court is considering extending the hours establishments can sell alcoholic beverages by two hours on Tuesday. Currently, the cutoff time is midnight.



"Since Lufkin Industries shut down, business has slowed down because a lot of the customers aren't working, so business has been slow for the last couple of years, so I'm hoping for some monetarily value out of it," Self said.



But Self said his biggest reason is safety.



"A lot of our younger members, they'll leave here on Friday or Saturday night 10:30 or 11 o clock and they'll drive all the way to 94 because they stay open till 2 o'clock," Self said. "So they're on the road for an hour, hour and a half sometimes when most of them live south of here in Huntington."



During Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting, Self plans to address his concerns and seek the extended sale hour approval.



"In order for them to conduct late hour sales, they have to have an order entered by commissioner's court authorizing that, and then, once the court has done that, if they so choose to do it, then they have to go or any private club owner would have to go TABC and acquire the permit," said County Judge Wes Suiter.



Obtaining a Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit could then allow Self or other establishments in the county to experiment with selling alcohol past midnight, which Self says could prevent people from going to neighboring counties and off the road.



"You know it's 30 or 45 minutes, from here to there and they live in Huntington so they have to drive back another 45 minutes and of course consume more alcohol," Self said.

If approved, the order affects all establishment within unincorporated parts of Angelina County.

The court will meet tomorrow at 10 a.m.

