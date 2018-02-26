Trial begins for Trinity man accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested 38-year-old, Tivirus DeShun Craft Sr., in June 2015 for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 multiple times.

His trial started at 9 a.m. Monday morning in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court.

Craft is facing a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse.

The child was taken to Harold’s House for a forensic interview and medical examination.

Harold’s House SANE examiner, Norma Sanders, took the stand and recalled her notes back to the 2015 incident.

Two injuries were found on the victim’s body.

One on the hymnal wall, where Sanders said it had been healed and there was no way to tell where it had been given and another on the perineum.

Sanders said this was a common injury found in sexual assault cases.

Madelyne Navarro, Harold’s House forensics interviewer, began her testimony explaining how interviews are done to the jury.

She ensured the victim knew the difference between the truth and a lie.

Navarro said based on training and experience she believes the statement the victim gave her was reliable.

The forensics interviewer told the jury she gave the victim an anatomical drawing to show parts where she was touched and where Craft made her touch him.

The parts the victim pointed to were located in the private areas.



Navarro said when the victim shared her story her demeanor was of relief.

The victim went into detail and told Navarro sharing her story was like a breath of fresh air.

When the 12-year-old victim took the stand she told the jury the assaults would happen when her mom wasn’t around.

The victim said she would ask Craft to stop and he would cover her mouth and tell her no.

The girl told the jury the assaults got worst as she grew in age.

