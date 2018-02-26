Regional Tournament spots on the line for East Texas teams

The margin for error is getting smaller for basketball teams that are still left in the playoffs. By the end of Tuesday night, the Regional Tournaments will be set. Here is a rundown of teams with East Texas teams:
Sulphur Springs vs. Prosper, 7 p.m. Princeton HS
Mount Pleasant vs. Little Elm, 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce
Whitehouse vs. Pflugerville Connally, 7 p.m. Centerville HS
Center vs. Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m. Tyler Junior College
Canton vs. Carthage, 6 p.m. Tyler Junior College
Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne, 8 p.m. Rockwall HS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Troup, 7 p.m. Pine Tree HS, Longview
Sabine vs. Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m. Lindale HS
Palestine Westwood vs. Grandview, 6 p.m. Corsicana
Big Sandy vs. Clarksville, 7 p.m. Mount Vernon HS
Martin’s Mill vs. Celeste, 7 p.m. North Forney HS
LaPoynor vs. Crawford, 7 p.m. Buffalo HS
Shelbyville vs. Evadale, 7 p.m. Woodville HS
Grapeland vs. Kerens, 6 p.m. Jewett Leon HS
Tenaha vs. Woden, 7 p.m. Lon Morris College, Jacksonville
Saltillo vs. Yantis, 6 p.m. Emory Rains HS
Oakwood vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m. Cushing HS
Laneville vs. Milford, 6 p.m. Palestine HS
Legget vs Moulton, 7 p.m. Hempstead HS
