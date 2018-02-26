Regional Tournament spots on the line for East Texas teams

The margin for error is getting smaller for basketball teams that are still left in the playoffs. By the end of Tuesday night, the Regional Tournaments will be set. Here is a rundown of teams with East Texas teams:

Sulphur Springs vs. Prosper, 7 p.m. Princeton HS

Mount Pleasant vs. Little Elm, 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce

Whitehouse vs. Pflugerville Connally, 7 p.m. Centerville HS

Center vs. Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m. Tyler Junior College

Canton vs. Carthage, 6 p.m. Tyler Junior College

Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne, 8 p.m. Rockwall HS

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Troup, 7 p.m. Pine Tree HS, Longview

Sabine vs. Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m. Lindale HS

Palestine Westwood vs. Grandview, 6 p.m. Corsicana

Big Sandy vs. Clarksville, 7 p.m. Mount Vernon HS

Martin’s Mill vs. Celeste, 7 p.m. North Forney HS

LaPoynor vs. Crawford, 7 p.m. Buffalo HS

Shelbyville vs. Evadale, 7 p.m. Woodville HS

Grapeland vs. Kerens, 6 p.m. Jewett Leon HS

Tenaha vs. Woden, 7 p.m. Lon Morris College, Jacksonville

Saltillo vs. Yantis, 6 p.m. Emory Rains HS

Oakwood vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m. Cushing HS

Laneville vs. Milford, 6 p.m. Palestine HS

Legget vs Moulton, 7 p.m. Hempstead HS