Martinsville Pirates head to uncharted waters in Regional Quarterfinal

Ninety-two feet was all that Jonesboro High School had to protect Friday night when they held a 2 point lead over the Martinsville Pirates with under 5 seconds to play.

Martinsville Head Coach Danny Enloe did something he normally doesn't.

"We were not playing our best," Coach Enloe said. "I normally would not call a timeout and let the defense get set but I felt we needed to in that situation."

On the inbounds pass, senior captain Blake Enloe got the ball and drove the length of the court and put up a desperation layup as the buzzer went off. The ball went in and the game was going to overtime tied at 43.

"I knew as the captain I had to make something happen," Enloe said. "I didn't want my season to end yet."

All Coach Enloe could do was watch with a smile.

"I was like, 'Wow!'" Coach Enloe said. "We had a foot in the grave and it was a tough play to make. I was proud it was my son but I would have been proud for any of the boys. They have all grown up together and they are always at my house. Anyone of them doing it would have made me proud."

The Pirates went on to win 53-47 to advance to the Regional Quarterfinal.

"I don't know how you couldn't have the momentum after that," Blake Enloe said."It seemed like we were playing together and playing hard. We believed in each other."

In the Martinsville gym hangs a banner with the list of basketball accomplishments. None of them go beyond the Bi-district round.

"It is great to be part of this team that has gone this far," senior Aurelio Arroyo said.

The team is 27-7 and went a perfect 10-0 in district play. Outside of their district, Enloe chose to play up in classifications.

"We mainly played 2A-4A schools," Enloe. "I think it has helped us prepare for tough teams in the 1A playoffs."

Three more wins and the Pirates will pack their bags for San Antonio and the 1A State Tournament.

"We have all been putting in great work through the season," Arroyo said.

Coach Enloe has gone deep in the playoffs before with other teams. When his daughter was a senior, he coach the Lady Pirates to a perfect 32-0 regular season record and a trip to the Regional Tournament. He is trying to keep the team mentally prepared.

"Half the battle at this time is believing that if we can play our brand of ball and do things right then we are going to be in it when it matter ," Coach Enloe said.

The next step for Martinsville will be the Regional Quarterfinals against Oakwood on Tuesday night in Cushing. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

