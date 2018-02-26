Keller misses Final Four of Coaches Challenge, brings in over $14K for United Way

SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller was hoping to make the INFINITI Coaches' Challenge Final Four.

Unfortunately, Keller was unable to make it out of the 3rd round, finishing a hair behind the fourth spot. It is not all bad news though. Keller was able to raise $14, 500 for the Nacogdoches United Way.

Throughout the campaign, Keller was insistent that it was all about the organizations that the United Way helps in the community. Keller got as high as third place in the voting.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.