Angelina County commissioners vote down extended alcohol hours

In a unanimous vote, the Angelina County Commissioners Court has turned down an effort for clubs to extend alcohol service hours until 2 a.m.

Commissioners voted down the measure during the monthly meeting Tuesday.

The measure was put on the agenda after the owner of Country Club requested the extra hours.

“I don’t think this is the direction Angelina County needs to go,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire. “That’s a personal conviction that I’m going to stick with. I think it’s a bad precedent for Angelina County to start with serving alcohol between midnight and 2 a.m.”

