Nacogdoches man accused of messaging inappropriately with girl

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Johnny Gonzalez (Source: Nacogdoches County judicial records) Johnny Gonzalez (Source: Nacogdoches County judicial records)
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a man accused of sending messages to an underage girl.

Johnny Alejandro Gonzalez, 22, of Nacogdoches, is charged with second-degree online solicitation.

Gonzalez was booked into jail on the charge Friday.

According to the indictment, Gonzalez messaged the girl between the dates of Sept. 4 and Sept. 15 and asked for inappropriate images and solicited sex with her.

