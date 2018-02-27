Nacogdoches man accused of messaging inappropriately with girl

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a man accused of sending messages to an underage girl.

Johnny Alejandro Gonzalez, 22, of Nacogdoches, is charged with second-degree online solicitation.

Gonzalez was booked into jail on the charge Friday.

According to the indictment, Gonzalez messaged the girl between the dates of Sept. 4 and Sept. 15 and asked for inappropriate images and solicited sex with her.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.