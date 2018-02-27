VIDEO: Nacogdoches PD releases video of Pizza Hut robbery suspect

Nacogdoches Police Department is looking for any information about an individual involved in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut February 15, 2018. The department released video of the incident and the suspect.

According to the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers' crime bulletin, at about 10:15 p.m. the individual entered the Pizza Hut located on North University Drive and East Austin Street. He then allegedly threatened the attendant with a knife and demanded money. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, police say, the suspect fled south on foot, towards the Woodforest Apartments. There were no reported injuries.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1000 for the first, most complete tip that results in the arrest or grand jury indictment of the suspect. All information shared remains confidential.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the incident they should call 936-560-4636 or leave a tip online.

