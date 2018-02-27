Silver Alert issued for missing Conroe woman - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Silver Alert issued for missing Conroe woman

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Lola McCann (Source: Texas Silver Alerts) Lola McCann (Source: Texas Silver Alerts)
CONROE, TX (KTRE) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a south Texas woman.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert Tuesday afternoon for Lola McCann, of Conroe Texas.

Officials released a photo of McCann on Twitter.

Details about her disappearance were not immediately available.

