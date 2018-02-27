Nacogdoches County deputies nab 3 Illinois men with 260 grams of coke stashed in trunk

From left: Leon White, Carl White and Stanley Humphries were all arrested by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies.)

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three Illinois men allegedly caught driving through the area with 260 grams of cocaine in their vehicle.

Carl Edward White, 46, Leon White Jr., 31, and Stanley Humphries, 32, are charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. All three are being held on $75,000 bonds.

According to a press release from Sheriff Jason Bridges, a deputy stopped the car on U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Bridges said all three men appeared very nervous and gave conflicting statements about their trip. The deputy got consent to search the vehicle and found the drugs in the trunk.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.