Jury deliberates Trinity man on sexual assault trial

After deliberating for over three hours, an Angelina County jury decided to go into recess for the day.

Tivirus DeShun Craft, 38, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

In court, Craft elected to not testify.

His attorney, John Reeves, told the jury Craft experienced an injury to his genital area and couldn’t perform sexual acts.

Moments before the jury went into deliberation, attorneys gave their closing remarks.

John Peralta, prosecutor, argued against Craft’s injury.

He said no medical records or photographs were used as evidence to prove this injury.

The prosecutor said the victim’s testimony was consistent with all parties while sharing her story.

“It was very detailed, not stuff you get from watching T.V.,” said Peralta.

John Reeves, defense attorney, made his closing remarks after the state rested.

Reeves told the jury evidence the state presented did not add up.

He reminded the jury what happened when the victim’s mom took the stand.

“Mom said at first she believed her, but after they left Harold’s House she talked to her daughter and wasn’t down for the count,” said Reeves.



Reeves told the jury the timeline in which the victim’s father notified law enforcement is questionable.

If there is a guilty verdict the jury will decide the punishment.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

