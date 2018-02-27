4th Annual vetting fund fundraiser being held to help animals

Employees and volunteers of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter are hosting their fourth annual Boots, Best buddies, and Barbecue.

The fundraiser is used to support the shelter's vetting fund.

The vetting fund was established to give animals a chance to receive medical attention and become more adoptable for their forever home.

Volunteers said with the help of the funding and numerous projects the euthanasian rates have went from 88% to 43%.

“I just want everyone to remember that this is an open intake shelter. We do receive up to thousands of animals a year and it's important for us to come together as a community and help make those differences for these animals,” said volunteer Molly James.

The vetting fund will be held on Saturday March 3rd, 2017 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

The event will start at 6:30pm and end at 10:00 pm.

