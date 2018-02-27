Lufkin Softball bats come alive in win over Lindale

The Lady Pack took a convincing 10-0 win from Lindale Tuesday night at Morris Frank Park.
Jasmine Ibarra hit a two three-run home runs. One in the first and one in the second. Ibarra was joined by her teammate Sara Mayes who hit her own three-run home run in the third inning.
The defense also looked stellar. Smiley Radke pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the 10-0 victory. The team will head to Whitehouse this weekend for the school's annual tournament.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.