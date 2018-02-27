Lufkin Softball bats come alive in win over Lindale

The Lady Pack took a convincing 10-0 win from Lindale Tuesday night at Morris Frank Park.

Jasmine Ibarra hit a two three-run home runs. One in the first and one in the second. Ibarra was joined by her teammate Sara Mayes who hit her own three-run home run in the third inning.

The defense also looked stellar. Smiley Radke pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the 10-0 victory. The team will head to Whitehouse this weekend for the school's annual tournament.

