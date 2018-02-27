Center, Grapeland among East Texas teams moving to Regionals

The Regional Tournaments are all set for boys high school basketball.
16 games were played tonight with East Texas teams looking to punch their tickets.
Prosper 69, Sulphur Springs 64
Mount Pleasant 80, Little Elm 78
Whitehouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 44
Center 59, Spring Hill 41
Carthage 57, Canton 42
Edgewood 86, Van Alstyne 69
Troup 40, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 33
Mount Vernon 59, 53
Grandview 50, Palestine Westwood 49
Clarksville 77, Big Sandy 61
Celeste 57, Martin’s Mill 53 (OT)
LaPoynor 44, Crawford 39
Shelbyville 79, Evadale 73
Grapeland 68, Kerens 44
Tenaha 62 Woden 51
Saltillo 54, Yantis 44
Oakwood 38, Martinsville 36
Laneville 77, Milford 70 (OT)
Legget 63, Moulton 60 (OT)
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.