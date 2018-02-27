Center, Grapeland among East Texas teams moving to Regionals

The Regional Tournaments are all set for boys high school basketball.

16 games were played tonight with East Texas teams looking to punch their tickets.

Prosper 69, Sulphur Springs 64

Mount Pleasant 80, Little Elm 78

Whitehouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 44

Center 59, Spring Hill 41

Carthage 57, Canton 42

Edgewood 86, Van Alstyne 69

Troup 40, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 33

Mount Vernon 59, 53

Grandview 50, Palestine Westwood 49

Clarksville 77, Big Sandy 61

Celeste 57, Martin’s Mill 53 (OT)

LaPoynor 44, Crawford 39

Shelbyville 79, Evadale 73

Grapeland 68, Kerens 44

Tenaha 62 Woden 51

Saltillo 54, Yantis 44

Oakwood 38, Martinsville 36

Laneville 77, Milford 70 (OT)

Legget 63, Moulton 60 (OT)

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.