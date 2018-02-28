Chemical spill shuts down Loop 500 in Shelby County

Tx-Dot crews are working to clear a chemical spill in Shelby County Wednesday morning.

According to TX-Dot, South Loop 500 is closed between U.S. Highway 96 and State Highway 7 in Center while crews work to clear a large amount of saltwater drilling mud from the roadway.

Tx-Dot officials say the tank on the truck transporting the chemical was open and the 'mud' trailed out for about six miles before the driver realized it was happening.

Crews are working to clean up parts of Highway 96 and Highway 7 near their intersection with the loop.

Authorities with TX-Dot say the clean up could take most of the day.

KTRE is working to get more information and will have those details as soon as they become available.

