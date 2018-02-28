Court orders 2nd mental evaluation for suspect in drowning death of Lufkin toddler

A Lufkin man who is accused of pushing a toddler into a pond and letting him drown in August of 2015 will be sent to Huntsville for a second mental health evaluation.

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies will transport Bobby Woods Jr. to Huntsville today. Dr. Wendy Elliott will evaluate Woods to see if he is competent to stand trial.

Woods is facing a capital murder charge for the death of Mason Cuttler, 3.

Woods and John Tunnell, his defense attorney, appeared, in Judge Paul White’s 159th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

No date was set for a hearing about the defense’s motion to suppress Woods’ confession on the grounds that he wasn’t mentally competent when he made the confession in regard to the crime. However, Ken Dies, the prosecutor on the case, said they hope to do it over the course of three days in March.

According to the arrest affidavit for Woods, ACSO Lt. Brett Maisel and Texas Ranger Steven Rayburn interviewed Woods, who said he took Mason to the pond, pushed him into the water, and watched him as he began to drown. He allegedly turned his back to him, making no attempt to rescue him, despite Mason's cries for help.

The affidavit states Woods said he wanted Mason to die because his girlfriend was pregnant, and he wanted to make room in the home for his unborn child.

Dr. Joseph Kartye performed the previous mental health evaluation on Woods.

An Angelina County jury found Billie Jean Cuttler, the other suspect in the case, incompetent to stand trial for a capital murder charge back in August of 2016.

Previous stories: Alleged killer of Lufkin toddler seeks exclusion of confession in upcoming trial

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.