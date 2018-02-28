Affidavit: Lufkin woman stole $69K worth of paychecks from business

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with allegations that she stole seven paychecks totaling $69,710 from the JD Timber Co. back in November of 2017.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with allegations that she stole seven paychecks totaling $69,710 from the JD Timber Co. back in November of 2017.More >>
A Lufkin man who is accused of pushing a toddler into a pond and letting him drown in August of 2015 will be sent to Huntsville for a second mental health evaluation.More >>
A Lufkin man who is accused of pushing a toddler into a pond and letting him drown in August of 2015 will be sent to Huntsville for a second mental health evaluation.More >>
Tx-Dot crews are working to clear a chemical spill in Shelby County Wednesday morning.More >>
Tx-Dot crews are working to clear a chemical spill in Shelby County Wednesday morning.More >>
Employees and volunteers of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter are hosting their fourth annual Boots, Best buddies, and Barbecue.More >>
Employees and volunteers of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter are hosting their fourth annual Boots, Best buddies, and Barbecue.More >>
Two republican candidates are vying for the Angelina County Judge's seat. Don Lymbery is challenging incumbent Wes Suiter who is the current official holding the office and seeking his fourth term.More >>
Two republican candidates are vying for the Angelina County Judge's seat. Don Lymbery is challenging incumbent Wes Suiter who is the current official holding the office and seeking his fourth term.More >>