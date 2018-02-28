Affidavit: Lufkin woman stole $69K worth of paychecks from business

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with allegations that she stole seven paychecks totaling $69,710 from the JD Timber Co. back in November of 2017.

Chelsea Blue Jessica Jones, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony forgery of a financial instrument charge and a third-degree felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000 charge. No bond amounts have been set for her charges yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee with JD Timber Co called the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13, 2017, and reported the theft of several paychecks.

The employee told the sheriff’s office that the company has a mailbox attached to the front of the building where employees are able to pick up their paychecks after normal business hours. She said that seven checks totaling $69,710 were stolen from the mailbox on Nov. 3, 2017.

The ACSO detective who obtained the arrest warrant said that he started the investigation by reviewing the surveillance video. The video allegedly shows a woman, who was later identified as Jones, approach the mailbox and steal the checks.

Jones allegedly cashed one of the checks at M&B Grocery in Lufkin on Nov. 14. The recipient had been altered from Diamond Trucking in the amount of $18,350 to Chelsea Jones in the amount of $652.42.

After the ACSO detective located Jones and questioned her, she admitted to taking the checks from JD Timber Co. and cashing the altered check at M&B Grocery for $652.42, the affidavit stated.

The detective also received evidence from the Lufkin Police Department that was related to the case. An LPD officer found a bag that belonged to Jones, and after he got permission to search the bag, he found a notebook with written notes related to the theft case, the affidavit stated.

One of the notes referred to Diamond E Trucking and had the routing and account number of the check that was altered, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.