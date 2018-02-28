NCSO, constable's office make 2 arrests in connection with 3 Nacogdoches County burglaries

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office have made two arrests in connection with three burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

The suspects allegedly stole jewelry, watches, and seven guns in the three burglaries. They also did an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a home on FM 2112.

Lee Palafox, 19, of Broaddus, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, and a state-jail felony burglary of a building charge. His collective bond amount was set at $82,500.

“The Investigation started earlier this month when the Sheriff Office responded to a burglary of a residence where jewelry and watches were stolen on FM 2112 and to a burglary of a building on FM 2713 where seven guns were stolen along with other items.,” a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The Precinct 4 Constable Office took a report of a burglary on FM 2112 where some items were taken from a residence and an estimated 10,000 dollars’ worth of damage was done inside the residence by the suspects."

After the two law enforcement agencies conducted a joint investigation into the burglaries and identified two suspects. On Monday, NCSO investigators spoke to the two suspects. A search of one suspect’s vehicle turned up key evidence that linked the suspects to the crimes., the press release stated.

"An interview was conducted with both suspects who gave confessions to all three burglaries that had been committed.,” the press release stated. “Both law enforcement agencies worked together in recovering property that the suspects had stolen and then sold in Nacogdoches County.”

Five of the seven guns have been recovered. The law enforcement agencies have also recovered some of the property that was stolen from the two houses, the press release stated.

The two law enforcement agencies filed charges on the two suspects on Tuesday morning. The other suspect in the case is a 14-year-old juvenile, the press release stated.

The juvenile was transported to the Longview Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the same offenses as Palafox, the press release stated.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in the press release that because of the diligence and efforts of the two law enforcement agencies working together, they were able to solve the crimes and recover valuable items that were stolen from the property owners.

