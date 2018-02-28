Lufkin's Keke Coutee ready to shine at next level

Lufkin's Keke Coutee had a break out year for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and is now ready to take his game to the next level.

Coutee will participate in the 2018 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, IN this weekend. The wide receiver will work out for NFL scouts on Saturday. In his three years in Lubbock, Coutee hauled in 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his senior year Coutee had 10 touchdowns and 1,444 yards. Before his three years as a Red Raider, Coutee was building a reputation as a multi-sport athlete at Lufkin High School.

"As a freshman, you could see it," Head Coach Todd Quick said.

Coutee would shine on the practice field and quickly became the top wide receiver for the Pack

"He motivated himself," Quick said. "He was a self-motivated kid that was going to do it no matter what."

Coutee was one of the top wide receivers this past college season. He was near the top of every statistical category.

"Somebody is going to fall in love with him just like we did," Quick said. "He is a great player and a great practice player."

While Coutee was a favorite at Abe Martin Stadium, he showed the coaches how much of an athlete he was on the hardwood.

"In his sophomore year, he gets out of the playoffs with football and the next week he was in the basketball gym hitting two free throws with no time left on the clock to win a game," Quick said. "He had three days of practice. You could see it and you knew it."

Coutee may not be the size of fellow Lufkin alum Dez Bryant, but Quick did not think that should be an issue when the scouts look at him on Saturday.

"You don't judge heart by size or height," Quick said. "He is a special, special guy and people will love him on their team. "

Coutee is set to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday with the other wide receivers. He will be joined by fellow East Texan and Tech teammate Dylan Cantrell.

