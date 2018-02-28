Huntington's McGaughey signs with Concordia

Chandlyr McGaughey will be traveling west to continue her volleyball career.

The Huntington senior signed with the university on Wednesday surrounded by her teammates and family. She will also be going to school with the goal of becoming a nurse.

"I fell in love with the location," McGaughey said. "It is in the trees and nature is every where. It is so beautiful."

McGaughey has been part of the All-District teams since her freshman year. She has also made the Academic All-District teams each year in high school. During her senior year she made the Academic All-State team. McGaughey is also has a co-district MVP title. Ben Belshaw has been her coach for three of her four years and believes she is the real deal when it comes to being a student-athlete.

"She knows the game and loves the game," Belshaw said. "Se works hard and gives her best every time she is out there. She has developed into a leader. She talks more on the floor. They are going to get someone who gives them her best."

