Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Woman drove vehicle into man during argument

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old woman Wednesday night in connection with allegations that she drove into a man and injured him.

Melissa Pennington, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office daily activity report, ACSO deputies responded to a disturbance involving Pennington and the man she is dating in the 100 block of Evans Road at about 7:44 p.m. Wednesday. The report stated that the disturbance started because Pennington was intoxicated.

Pennington allegedly got into a vehicle during the disturbance and drove into the man, causing injuries.

Pennington was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.