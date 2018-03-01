Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/01/18

Mexico Express at 1603 W. Frank: 25 demerits for raw food stored above read-to-eat food in walk-in cooler, improper date-marking, knives not stored clean, stored food not protected with lid, bare-handed contact with ready-to-eat food, general clean needed for floor near ice machine, damaged food scoop needed to be removed, wiping clothes not stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution, food manager not on site, food handler certifications not up to date, and 2-inch air gap needed for ice machine drain.

Huntington Meat Market at 481 Third, Huntington: 6 demerits for hot hold at wrong temperature, hand wash sink misuse, and knives stored between pipes and wall instead of on rack.

Chick-Fil-A at 4605 S. Medford: 4 demerits for scoops with handles needed and fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned.