DPS: 19-year-old Brookeland woman seriously injured in Jasper County wreck

A 19-year-old Brookeland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Jasper County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 96 and FM 1007 in Jasper County at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a 2018 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on US 96,” the press release stated. “A 2002 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 1007. The driver of the Chevrolet approached the intersection and stopped at the stop sign. After stopping at the controlled intersection, the driver proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the 18-wheeler.”

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 60-year-old man from Corrigan, was not injured in the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.

