Zavalla man pleads guilty to child sex assault, porn charges

A Zavalla man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with allegations he had nude pictures of an underage boy he sexually assaulted in 2016.

Austin Jacob McGee Husband, 22, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree possession of child pornography Thursday in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.

Inselmann will sentence Husband on the charge at a later date.

Husband was arrested in August 2016 after the victim said he had sex with Husband on multiple occasions. Husband was arrested again in February 2017 after it was revealed he had nude images of the same victim on his phone.

Husband faces up to 20 years in prison on the second-degree charges and 10 years on the third-degree charge.

