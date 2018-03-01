Zavalla man pleads guilty to child sex assault, porn charges

At 89, a San Augustine woman clocked in more than 500 hours of volunteer time in 2017.More >>
Walmart's decision Wednesday to no longer sell firearms, to customers under the age of 21, has caused both anger and support. In East Texas, those associated with guns and gun sales are struggling to take Walmart's decision seriously.More >>
Those close to the Nacogdoches Main Street initiative have a difficult time fathoming that the program in the oldest town has reached its 20-year anniversary.More >>
Every motorist drives by a roadkill. There's often a tendency to look the other way or just keep on going. There is a reason to safely stop, take a picture, and place the image on the iNaturalist website.More >>
A Zavalla man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with allegations he had nude pictures of an underage boy he sexually assaulted in 2016.More >>
