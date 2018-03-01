89-year-old San Augustine woman clocks in 500 volunteer hours

At 89, a San Augustine woman clocked in more than 500 hours of volunteer time in 2017.

Marj Kelly said every week, she helps other senior citizens by delivering meals, running errands, and giving rides to doctors’ appointments.

Kelly said she started volunteering seven years ago.



"First I volunteered for CASA. I was with CASA for four years," Kelly said.

She then started helping senior citizens.



"I make calls, too, personal calls to quite few of my people," Kelly said

She explained how she calls now 35 people to check on their meals and needs.

"You know they're home-bound most of them," Kelly said. "Several are not, and they are just so appreciative and they always look forward to me calling and I try to get out and see several of them throughout the week."



The San Augustine County project manager said Kelly clocked in 500 hours of volunteer time.



"This (holding a binder) is the log that she's made calls. She makes volunteer calls to all of our participants," said Shirley Anderson, project manager.



Over time, her volunteer hours have accumulated to a thick binder full of logs.

"It just seems like the thing to do. I’m a people person. I love people," Kelly said.



Kelly finds purpose by lending a hand to those living in challenging circumstances.

She said her secret to staying active is taking courses online to learn new skills.

