Main Street Nacogdoches is 20

Those close to the Nacogdoches Main Street initiative have a difficult time fathoming that the program in the oldest town has reached its 20-year anniversary.

That's reason for celebration. The city's Main Street director tells us about the special downtown events planned for tomorrow night.

"We are looking forward tomorrow night from five to eight all of our stores downtown will be open late and we will out here on the square, said Amy Mehaffey Nacogdoches’ Main Street director. “We've got a jazz band. It's our roaring 20s for our 20th anniversary in the Main Street program. We do work really hard to have hours that are open for people who maybe work during the day, so tomorrow night is a great night and come out and enjoy some food, drinks and shop downtown."

