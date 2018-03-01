Alto opens up Classic with win over Cayuga

The Alto Baseball Classic got underway Thursday. The tournament runs through Saturday at Alto High School.
Day 1 Scores:
Game 1: Alto 7, Cayuga 6
Game 2:Corrigan- Camden 8, Normangee 0
Game 3: Corrigan- Camden 13, Martins Mill 0
Game 4: New Waverly 5, Normangee 3
Game 5: New Waverly vs Martins Mill. 5 pm
Game 6: Westwood vs Timpson, 7 pm
