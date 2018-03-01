SFA Lumberjacks looking to end season strong at Sam Houston

The SFA Lumberjacks are looking to end the season on a 2 game winning streak before heading into the conference tournament next week in Katy.

The team will travel to Sam Houston for a 7 pm tip on Saturday.

"I hope they have as many people there rooting against us as we had here rooting for us," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "We thrive on it. We did in November and December. We embrace it. I hope their arena is full of whatever color they wear in their place. We want it. "

SFA and SHSU are currently tied for third place in the conference. If the Lumberjacks win they would get the 3rd seed in the conference tournament. If they lose, Sam Houston would take the 3rd seed and SFA would get the 4th seed. Either way, the team will have a bye in the first round.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.