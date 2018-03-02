DPS: 19-year-old Brookeland woman dies after Jasper County wreck

A 19-year-old Brookeland woman died early Thursday morning as a result of serious injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Jasper County.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 96 and FM 1007 in Jasper County at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, a 2018 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 96, and a Kaylie Rae Caswell was traveling west on FM 1007. Caswell stopped at the intersection of Highway 96 and FM 1007. Her Chevrolet was struck by the 18-wheeler after she entered the intersection.

Caswell was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A doctor at the hospital pronounced her dead at 2:47 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 60-year-old man from Corrigan, was not injured in the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.

