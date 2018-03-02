DPS: 19-year-old Brookeland woman dies after Jasper County wreck

A 19-year-old Brookeland woman died early Thursday morning as a result of serious injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Jasper County.More >>
A 19-year-old Brookeland woman died early Thursday morning as a result of serious injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Jasper County.More >>
Weeks after Nacogdoches Independent School District Superintendent Sandra Dowdy said she was committed to turning the district around, the board unanimously approved her request to resign.More >>
Weeks after Nacogdoches Independent School District Superintendent Sandra Dowdy said she was committed to turning the district around, the board unanimously approved her request to resign.More >>
Mexico Express, Huntington Meat Market, and Chick-Fil-AMore >>
Mexico Express, Huntington Meat Market, and Chick-Fil-AMore >>
At 89, a San Augustine woman clocked in more than 500 hours of volunteer time in 2017.More >>
At 89, a San Augustine woman clocked in more than 500 hours of volunteer time in 2017.More >>
Walmart's decision Wednesday to no longer sell firearms, to customers under the age of 21, has caused both anger and support. In East Texas, those associated with guns and gun sales are struggling to take Walmart's decision seriously.More >>
Walmart's decision Wednesday to no longer sell firearms, to customers under the age of 21, has caused both anger and support. In East Texas, those associated with guns and gun sales are struggling to take Walmart's decision seriously.More >>