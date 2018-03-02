Sabine County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in finding missing teens

The Sabine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two teens that were last seen in Milam Thursday night.

Bethany Breanna Bell is 13, and she is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Gregory is 16. He is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Gregory also has brown hair and blue eyes.

The two teens were last seen at about 9 p.m. in Milam.

Anyone with any information on where they might be located is urged to contact the Sabine County Sheriff's Office at (409) 78722-66.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.