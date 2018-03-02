Sabine County Sheriff's Office say missing teens found safe

The Sabine County Sheriff's Office say two teens last seen Thursday night are back home and safe.

Chief Deputy George Griffith said Bethany Bell and Christopher Gregory were located late this afternoon.

The two teens were last seen in Milam Thursday night, and their parents contacted the sheriff's office worried.

Griffith said David Boyd with the Sabine County Sheriff's office assisted in finding the teens. They believe this was a runaway situation, but said they were glad the search ended with both teens home safe.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.