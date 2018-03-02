Women's Empowerment Summit at SFA inspires women

Jessica Soukup transitioned to a woman 18 months ago. She speaks of the unique perspective on how women are treated and perceived in the workplace. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Some are calling this the “Year of the Woman” based on all the national attention placed on women's rights.

The issues were certainly discussed at a Women's Empowerment Summit sponsored by the Stephen F. Austin State University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. Keynote speakers included two women, one a transgender and another an African American. Both are successful in motivating women to speak out against injustices.

"I think as women are standing their power more and continuing to say what they feel is right or what is equally right,” said Miara Shaw, a speaker at the Empowerment Summit. “It can't be just right for just one gender. If it's right, it's right. And I think the more women who stand up and voice that over and over that's where the change will come."

"We've had to step up and become activists and do more and reach out and talk about the challenges that we face as women,” said Jessica Soukup, another speaker at the Women’s Empowerment Summit. “We can no longer accept sexual harassment in the workplace."

