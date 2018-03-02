Hemphill museum owners honor man that made their museum possible

The Sabine County Sheriff's Office say two teens last seen Thursday night are back home and safe.More >>
According to county election administrators, more people have cast a ballot early this spring.More >>
Two children, ages 6 and 4, were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about three miles south of Jasper County Friday afternoon.More >>
Albert Smith might not be from East Texas, but he definitely left his mark on our area by funding a special museum that honors the victims of the Columbia space shuttle disaster.More >>
Some are calling this the “Year of the Woman” based on all the national attention placed on women's rights. The issues were certainly discussed at a Women's Empowerment Summit sponsored by the Stephen F. Austin State University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.More >>
