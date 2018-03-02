2 children, ages 4 and 6, injured in two-vehicle crash in Jasper County

Two children, ages 6 and 4, were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about three miles south of Jasper County Friday afternoon.

The 6-year-old child was airlifted to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston for treatment of unknown injuries.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle wreck on FM 252 at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Preliminary reports show that a 17-year-old from Newton was driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup north on FM 252, and a 37-year-old Jasper man was driving south in a 200 Mercury passenger vehicle. When the driver of the Mercury tried to make a left turn into a private driveway, the car was struck by the pickup, the press release stated.

The two children were transported by personal vehicle to Jasper Memorial Hospital for observation. Later, the 6-year-old child was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

The drivers of the Chevrolet pickup and the Mercury passenger car were not injured in the wreck.

The wreck is still under investigation.

