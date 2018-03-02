Central softball renews rivalry against Hudson with 3-1 victory

The Central Lady Bulldogs and the Hudson lady Hornets have a history of producing good ball games. In 2015, that history was put on hold.

Due to the reclassification of schools, the two teams had not been able to play each other since 2015. This year the two schools were able to schedule a game against each other. Friday night, the stands were packed at Central High School to see the 12th ranked Lady Bulldogs out of 3A battle the 3rd ranked Lady Hornets out of 4A.

The games was also the annual Central Pink out night to honor those who have lost their lives to or battled cancer. Before the games both teams joined in a moment of silence.

"This is a big rivalry," Central coach Kurtis Acosta said. "It has been for years. One of the things we wanted to do for this game was maximize the fan turnout so we could raise money for the American Cancer Society."

Both schools know each other despite not playing in UIL play. Many of these girls play together in travel ball and summer leagues so it was a game that many wanted to be played despite Hudson being in a bigger classification.

"These are two teams that can compete well with each other," Hudson coach Wesley Capps said. "We are both stacked and pretty solid. It is exciting for me to come over and play Central."

The game went in Central's favor. In the second inning, Kylee Renfro hit a blooper to center field that scored two runs. That is the only runs Central would need but would add one more later in the game to win 3-1.

The real winner of the night would be the American Cancer Society, which was presented with a check of over $700.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.