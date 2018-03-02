AC baseball falls in conference opener to Navarro

It was not the start to conference play that the Roadrunners wanted.

The team had won eight of their last nine games heading into their Friday matchup with Navarro College. If they wanted to win the game, they would have to shake off any rust they had after not playing since Feb.19 due to weather cancellations.

The game started off solid for both teams.Navarro would hit a home run in the fourth inning and Angelina College would follow that up with a Dylan Murphy RBI in the bottom half off the inning. The Roadrunners would then score three runs in the 6th, headlined by a solo home run by freshman Sean Bergeron.

The final three innings would doom AC. Navarro would scores a run in each of the final four innings and walk away with a 10-4 win. The two teams will play a doubleheader in Corsicana on Saturday.

