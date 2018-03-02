Grapeland moves on to regional final, Center falls to Dallas Carter

The Grapeland Sandies are one game away from returning to the state tournament for a second straight year. The Sandies were able to beat the 3rd ranked Tenaha Tigers in the 2A Regional Tournament. They will now face the 4th ranked Shelbyville Dragons on Saturday at Leon High School. Tip off is set for 1 pm. If the Sandies win it will be their 6th trip to the state tournament. They last won state in 1985.

The Center Roughriders season of redemption came to an end Friday night when they lost to 5th ranked Dallas Carter in the 4A Regional Tournament in Commerce. The Roughriders fell to the Cowboys 56-45.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.