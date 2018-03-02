Lufkin's Carl Williams picks up his 11th offer

Carl Williams will not have to worry about finding a college to play for. The problem he will have is deciding who he will play for.

On Friday, the defensive tackle picked up his 11th scholarship offer. On his twitter page, he announced that Minnasota has thrown their name into the recruiting battle for Williams.

Very humbled to receive my 11th offer from the University of Minnesota!! #GoGophers pic.twitter.com/RwGtN7OGKB — Carl Williams???? (@tx_royalty) March 2, 2018

At 6'4'' and 310 lbs, Williams was a force on the Pack's defense that went to the Regional Quarterfinals this past season.

Williams so far has Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU, Texas-San Antonio, Tulsa and Texas interested in him. Texas is the only school on the list with no offiical offer, but they have shown interest based on William's twitter page.

It can be safe to say that more offers will flood in before the beginning of his senior year.

