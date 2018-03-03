Nacogdoches man arrested for indecency with a child

A Nacogdoches man is in jail, following a Friday arrest on multiple charges of sexual contact with a child.

Luis Galvan, 66, is charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Galvan was still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Saturday.

His bond has not yet been set.

