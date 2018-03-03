Close to 80 animals rescued from Alto, Trinity and brought to Humane Society of Angelina County

Christina Carter, the executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society, was alerted, last week, to two different situations, where cats and dogs needed help.

In Alto, an elderly man had recently died, leaving 15 dogs tied up, without food or water, on his property.

Two days later, in Trinity, an animal rescue had lost funding and hope for it's animals had run out.

"When you're talking of 40, 50 animals in one sweep, to me, that's not euthanazia, that's a murder," Carter said.

Both problems led Carter to act immediately and transport all the animals to safety.

Winnie Berry housed many of the animals, but a nearby veterinarian, Dr. Shawn Penn, at Southwood Drive Animal Clinic, also offered to temporarily shelter for the animals.

"They loved the dogs, and they were willing to make that sacrifice," said volunteer, Kevin Martin. "It just broke my heart, you know. Getting them out of the crates and watching them run was just, it's just amazing. Because they need that attention."

Carter doesn't regret anything, but wishes the issue hadn't come up.

"You can't start a cause if you don't have the funding because then you have things that are dependent on you," Carter said. "You've reached out to them and said, I'll help you, but you don't have the ways or the means to help."

Carter said that, at first, many of the animals had broken spirits. But, she added that this has changed.

"They know they were rescued, and they feel good about it," Carter said. "And, now they have a chance to have a home and to feel what other dogs and what every dog should feel."

Every animal rescued is ready to be adopted, free of charge, with one round of vaccinations. Adopters will just have to sign a form that says they will get the dog or cat spayed or neutered within the next 30 days.

Potential adopters can contact Christina Carter at 936-715-7672 or at ExecutiveDirector@winnieberry.org

