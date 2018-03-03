Close to 80 animals rescued from Alto, Trinity and brought to Humane Society of Angelina County

Christina Carter, the executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society, was alerted, last week, to two different situations, where cats and dogs needed help.More >>
A Nacogdoches man is in jail, following a Friday arrest on multiple charges of sexual contact with a child.More >>
The Sabine County Sheriff's Office say two teens last seen Thursday night are back home and safe.More >>
According to county election administrators, more people have cast a ballot early this spring.More >>
Two children, ages 6 and 4, were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about three miles south of Jasper County Friday afternoon.More >>
