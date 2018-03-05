Nacogdoches man accused of molesting 3 girls in 2002

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching three girls 16 years ago.

Luis Rubio Galvan, 66, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of second-degree indecency with a child.

An arrest affidavit states Galvan inappropriately touched the girls in 2002 and that all three were between the ages of 8 and 11 at the time.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Galvan’s arrest on Friday. He is being held on a collective bond of $125,000.

