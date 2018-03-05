TxDOT: Work set to begin on project to clean east Lufkin loop

From the Texas Department of Transportation

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Crews are scheduled this week to begin water blasting concrete pavement and bridge decks on SL 287 East in Lufkin that will require lane closures and will include night work.

The work, performed by Lone Star HazMat Response LLC, Tyler and Lone Star Environmental, Georgetown, will include cleaning the pavement by water blasting and vacuuming material debris. Area Wide Protective (AWP), North Canton, Ohio, will provide traffic control. Some areas of work will include night closures and will be scheduled as weather allows.

“TxDOT is performing this work in order to remove asphalt residue from the concrete pavement and bridge decks on the east loop after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey,” said Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for the Lufkin District. “Drivers will be confined to a single lane as work progresses and we are urging motorists to obey all traffic control and reduce their speed in the work areas.”

The work is expected to last 20 working days, weather permitting. Lighted message boards will be in place warning motorists of the work as crews move from one location to another. Motorists could experience delays and should prepare to take alternate routes.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.